Who is Jerry Dorisme? Man accused of murdering Orange County teen, leaving her in utility closet

Rose Dieujuste was supposed to be visiting her friend at an Orange County apartment complex on July 4, but she never made it.

When Rose's friend found her phone and shoes were found in the complex that same day, her cousin and brother started to look for her and found her in a utility closet, stabbed and partially naked.

A couple of days later, 28-year-old Jerry Dorisme was charged with the young teen's murder.

Who is Jerry Dorisme?

Jerry Dorisme, 28, faces a charge of first-degree felony murder in the July 4 death of Rose Thalie Dieujuste.

According to neighbors, Dorisme was homeless, frequented the area and was observed watching girls.

On the day of the alleged murder, Dorisme was spotted on video surveillance inside a store purchasing the kitchen knife that deputies said was used in Rose's murder.

Video footage from the Palmetto Lakeside Complex, where Rose and her family lived, showed Dorisme walking at a distance behind Rose minutes before she was killed, deputies said.

Jerry Dorisme's previous arrests

Dorisme previously served time for attacking an underage girl before and was originally charged with lewd and lascivious molestation which was later downgraded to aggravated child abuse.

Due to the downgraded charge, Dorisme never had to register as a sex offender. He had also been arrested multiple times before on domestic violence charges against a former girlfriend and later violated his restraining order.

Dorisme was also Baker acted just a few weeks before Rose was murdered. A 911 caller said Dorisme was walking down the street with a knife. When deputies responded, Dorisme punched two of the three responding deputies.

Deputies caught Dorisme on Thursday when he returned to the same spot walking around the apartment pool.

He is currently in the Orange County Jail and faces one count of first-degree felony murder.