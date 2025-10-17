Man, 81, killed in backyard shed explosion after drilling into propane tank, deputies say

The Brief A man died after a propane tank exploded in a shed behind his Kissimmee home. Video footage shows Miguel Guzman drilling into the tank moments before the blast. Authorities believe the explosion was accidental; the investigation remains ongoing.



An 81-year-old Kissimmee man was killed in an explosion and fire inside a backyard shed on Thursday evening.

Authorities said the man was attempting to drill into a propane tank which resulted in the explosion and fire.

What we know:

Early Thursday evening, Osceola County Sheriff's deputies and Osceola Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 1810 Orange Vista Blvd in Kissimmee, Florida.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a shed behind the residence fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, they discovered the body of 81-year-old Miguel Guzman inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Guzman was at home with his wife and daughter at the time of the incident. Detectives later reviewed surveillance footage showing Guzman attempting to drill into a propane tank when it exploded, resulting in the fatal fire.

The shed fire occurred not far from where firefighters were battling a junkyard fire, but authorities said the two events were not connected.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive or explanation for why Guzman was attempting to drill into a propane tank. It’s also unclear whether he had experience working with such equipment or if this was part of a larger project.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

While the incident is believed to be accidental, investigators have not yet concluded their official report, and the exact circumstances remain under review.

What they're saying:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released preliminary findings suggesting the fire was accidental.

"The preliminary information shows this to be an accidental death," investigators reported.

Family members have not spoken publicly.