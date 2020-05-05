Mall at Millenia reopens on Monday with limited indoor capacity and curbside pickup service

The Mall at Millenia will open its doors to guests again on Monday, May 11.

They said that they will operate at 25-percent of indoor capacity. Restaurants will also offer outdoor seatings with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating also at 25-percent capacity.

In addition, the Mall at Millenia is enhancing its services beyond what is recommended to ensure the health and safety of its guests. They are launching curbside service as soon as this week. Participating stores can be found at the Mall at Millenia website.

“Our goal is to invite our retailers to re-engage with guests through this curbside service,” said Nathan Forbes, Managing Partner of The Forbes Company. “This decision has allowed our store teams, as well as our staff, to welcome guests back to The Mall at Millenia in a safe and comfortable environment.”

