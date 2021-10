Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event kicks off at Lake Eola Park

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event annually draws over 60,000 to Lake Eola and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund breast cancer research and support.

The event kicked off Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lake Eola Park in Orlando.

Organizers say they’ve already raised $400,000.

To make a donation or learn more about the event, please visit OrlandoStrides.com.

