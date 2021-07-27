Magical Dining returns to Central Florida: These restaurants are participating

article

Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns next month for its 16th year.

From August 27 through October 3, you can enjoy three-course meals for just $37 a person at dozens of local restaurants.

This year, hotel and resort offers will be available.

"What’s more, $1 of every meal served will directly benefit Pathlight HOME and IDignity, which are helping to combat homelessness in Central Florida. As a result, you can enjoy fantastic meals while supporting a fantastic cause with Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining," Visit Orlando's website reads.

Reservations are strongly encouraged.

For a complete list of restaurants and menus, go HERE.