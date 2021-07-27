Orlando man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

article

An Orlando man is $1 million richer after buying a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Angel Rodriguez Robles, 58, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game. Roble bought the winning ticket from the RaceTrac, located at 6001 South John Young Parkway.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Another Orlando man recently won $21 million in the Florida lottery.

