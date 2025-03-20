Madeline Soto update: Will the media, public be banned from Stephan Sterns' pretrial court hearings?

The Brief A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday to discuss a motion filed by a public defender representing Stephan Sterns, requesting that all pre-trial proceedings in his sexual battery case be closed. A similar motion has also been filed in Sterns' separate homicide case. The defense plans to pursue several motions, including requests to suppress evidence and testimony, such as Sterns' statements to the police and evidence related to minor children. They may also seek a change of venue due to extensive media coverage.



Stephan Sterns, the Central Florida man accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend's daughter,13-year-old Madeline Soto, is due in court on Thursday morning.

The hearing will be held to discuss Sterns' motion to ban the public and members of the press from attending his pre-trial court hearings, specifically related to his sexual battery case.

The motion, obtained through court documentation, states that the spread of information presented in the hearings would prevent Sterns from receiving a fair trial.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Osceola County courthouse.

Why was the motion requested?

According to official court documents, the motion was filed by a public defender representing Sterns on Feb. 19. The motion requests that all pre-trial proceedings be closed in his sexual battery case. A similar motion was also filed in Sterns’ separate homicide case.

Sterns' defense attorneys plans to pursue several motions, including requests to suppress evidence and testimony, such as Sterns' statements to the police and evidence related to minor children. They may also seek a change of venue due to extensive media coverage.

What they're saying:

"This case has been the subject of unprecedented and highly prejudicial publicity and media attention in Osceola County, adjacent areas of Osceola County, a majority of the state of Florida, outside the state of Florida and even internationally," the motion states. "At every court proceeding, however minor or inconsequential, there has been extensive coverage by the press as well as social media users on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter (now called X) and Facebook. It is anticipated that the press will continue to be active and aggressive in the coverage of all events and proceedings in this case."

What's next:

Sterns' sexual battery trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Who is Stephen Sterns?

The backstory:

Sterns was the live-in boyfriend of Madeline's mother. He is facing a first-degree murder charge in the teen's death.

An indictment said Sterns allegedly killed Madeline between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, 2024.

Booking photo of Stephan Sterns from the Osceola County Jail.

Officials originally said Madeline was last seen by Sterns after he allegedly dropped her off a few blocks from her school.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina later announced that Madeline was never dropped off at school and was dead before the school bell rang that day.

Sterns allegedly moved her body in the morning hours of that day after killing her in Kissimmee, investigators said.

The case was ultimately turned over to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Who was Madeline "Maddie" Soto?

The backstory:

Madeline was a student at Hunter's Creek Middle School in Orlando.

She was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, after her mother, Jennifer Soto, went to pick her up from school and was told that her daughter was not in class that day.

Her body was found days later on March 1, 2024, off Old Hickory Tree Road in rural Osceola County.

Madeline "Maddie" Soto, 13, was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024. Her body was later discovered days later in rural Osceola County. (Credit: Jenn Soto)

Madeline was found dead in the area where Sterns was last seen possibly changing a flat tire, wearing clothing similar to what she was last seen in.

Prior to her murder, Madeline had recently turned 13 and celebrated her birthday the day before she disappeared.

