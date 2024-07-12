Stephan Sterns' jail emails reveal others involved in Madeline Soto case: 'I am disgusted that she is free'

New documents obtained by FOX 35 in the Madeline Soto homicide case reveal that the family of murder suspect Stephan Sterns believes others were involved in the teen's disappearance and death.

The 64-page file from the State Attorney's Office includes dozens of emails sent to and from Sterns, who is currently in custody at the Osceola County Jail on charges of first degree murder, sexual battery, molestation, and possession of child sex abuse material.

The jailhouse communications between May 29 and July 1 include messages from a man named Chris Sterns, who appears to be the suspect's brother, based on the way he references their "mom" and "dad." The two discussed the family's new puppies, what books Sterns would like delivered to him in jail via Amazon, and the conditions he says he's facing while incarcerated.

Stephan Sterns booking photo (Photo: Osceola County Jail)

"The mat is flat and has very little cushion left, the cell is small, filthy, and has some spots on the wall that appear to be bloody fingerprints," Sterns wrote.

Sterns' mother also authored a few emails from Chris' account. In an email dated June 25, she points to someone else allegedly linked to the case.

"We all know [redacted] was heavily involved in this and I am disgusted that she is free and you are not when this is not all your fault!!" the email said. A full transcript of the email is available at the bottom of this page.

Sterns did not acknowledge his mother's allegations in his email reply.

Madeline Soto (Photo: Jenn Soto)

To be clear, Sterns is the only person who has been arrested and charged related to Madeline's disappearance and death. Prosecutors and investigators said the case remains open and ongoing, and also alluded to the possibility of uncovered evidence leading to additional charges at a previous press conference.

"Everyone that was close to Madeline is considered suspect until we have proven otherwise," Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland said in March.

Homicide Unit Chief Will Jay continued this narrative about others possibly involved in the case at a press conference in April.

"This is not over," he said. "There is an ongoing investigation to uncover more evidence."

The State Attorney's Office said in early June that they intend to seek the death penalty against Sterns.

"This stuff is serious - and you need to approach it as life and death, which it is," Sterns' mother said in the aforementioned email.

The 38-year-old has been in custody since Feb. 28, two days after his girlfriend's teenage daughter was first reported missing when she didn't make it to school. During the search for Madeline – who investigators said was likely already dead before the week-long search even began – Sterns voluntarily handed his phone over to law enforcement, which yielded the discovery of graphic photos and videos that authorities said were of the missing teen. Madeline's body was found in rural Osceola County on March 1.

Earlier this week, Sterns waived his appearance at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday afternoon in Osceola County. At this hearing, the judge approved the defense's motion to delay his trials. Another hearing is scheduled for mid-October.

Jail email from Stephan Sterns' mother: ‘I am disgusted that she is free’

Below is the full email sent from Stephan Sterns' mother on his brother Chris Sterns' jail communications account from June 25 at 9:11 p.m. This email was included in a 64-page document from the State Attorney's Office obtained by FOX 35 on Friday. FOX 35 has chosen to include the email in its entirety for context.

You don't see the commissary and cannot order anything? I hope that gets resolved quickly. Do you remember your balance? Jail and prison are not meant to be comfortable. All part of the mental punishment I guess. Stay positive, talk with your attorneys. I keep thinking about how you would not ever rat out a friend. It really made me mad and I felt like you valued them over us when you let them get away with stuff. Don't be doing that again. We all know [redacted] was heavily involved in this and I am disgusted that she is free and you are not when this is not all your fault!! You need to think about yourself more and her less. She sure isn't thinking of you and how she can help you right now. That whole family is willing to stay quiet and let you take the fall for everything. When you do that you are hurting us too. Please, get out of your head over this and start talking with your attorneys. This stuff is serious - and you need to approach it as life and death, which it is. I think of the craziness [redacted] lived through with [redacted] various partners ... Not a stable life at all for a child. I do pray for [redacted] and for you daily. I am thrilled that you are working out again and have a physical outlet for the stress. I hope you get your coffee and candy straightened out quickly. So far, I haven't seen a cancellation on Congo. Let us know as stuff filters down to you through the system. THIS Origami book is just paperback - no paper, just patterns if I read it right. Well I am off to feed the curly ones now. Love, hugs and prayers now and every day and night. Mom