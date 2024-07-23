Madeline Soto: Sheriff receives summons for posting teen's body on social media, court records show

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is scheduled to appear in court later this year after receiving a civil summons claiming that he violated Florida's public records laws when a photo appearing to show the body of Madeline Soto was posted on social media, according to court records.

The photo, which FOX 35 News is choosing not to show, was posted to Lopez's Instagram account back in March after the 13-year-old girl's body was found in a wooded area in St. Cloud.

Madeline Soto's body was found in a wooded area in St. Cloud on March 1, 2024, just days after she was reported missing.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed to FOX 35 in a statement that an investigative photo was "accidentally" included in the photo collage, which was intended to showcase Sheriff Lopez's attendance at a community event for seniors.

"A post was made on social media about a community event for seniors. In the post, an investigative photo was accidentally included. The photo was immediately removed. We deeply apologize for any confusion or disturbance this may have caused," the sheriff's office said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, and the sheriff's office said Lopez will cooperate with the investigation.

According to court records, Lopez is scheduled to appear in court for a "non-criminal hearing" on Dec. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Madeline was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26, after she never made it to school. Five days later, her body was found in a rural wooded area in St. Cloud, not far from Kissimmee, officials said.

Stephan Sterns, the boyfriend of Madeline's mother, was charged with the teen's murder two months later via grand jury indictment, the State Attorney's Office announced on April 25.

The State Attorney's Office said they intend to seek the death penalty against Sterns.

Booking photo of Stephan Sterns from the Osceola County Jail.

Earlier this month, a judge granted Stern's public defender's motion to delay his murder trial because they need more time to prepare for the trial, which was previously scheduled for July 16, according to Osceola County court documents.

Prosecutors didn't object to moving the trial back, which means Sterns would waive his constitutional right to a speedy trial, the filing said.

A motion to continue was also filed in the case against Sterns regarding 60 additional charges he's facing related to sexual battery, molestation and possession of child sex abuse material, according to online records.

The judge granted the defense's motion to continue and set a status hearing for Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. That's for both Sterns' first degree murder charge and the 60 additional charges.

Right now, Sterns is the only person charged in Madeline's death. He remains in the Osceola County jail.