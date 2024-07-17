Temporary Maddie Soto memorial coming down at request of property owner

A memorial for Maddie Soto is being removed in St. Cloud. The 13-year-old girl was killed in February, and her body was found in a field near the memorial site.

Since her body was discovered, people have stopped by to pay their respects and leave mementos. However, the land is private property, and the owners say it’s time to clear the area, according to those who set up the memorial. They are now working to find a permanent location to rebuild it.

"We are going to create something beautiful that Maddie very much deserves," said Jenny Esquivel Mendez, a community advocate for Madeline Soto.

The group behind the memorial is in discussions with several businesses that have offered to host a temporary site.