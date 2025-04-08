Florida road rage sparks daytime shootout in Publix parking lot, sheriff says

The Brief An alleged road rage incident outside a Poinciana Publix escalated into a daytime shootout between two drivers, authorities said. One man, Jesus Perez, allegedly fired the first shot and was later arrested on attempted murder charges. Surveillance video captured the chaos, but no one was hurt despite seven shots being fired.



‘It’s a scary situation’

What we know:

A violent road rage encounter unfolded in broad daylight on March 30 in the parking lot of a Poinciana Publix. Surveillance video captured the tense moments between two drivers — ending with seven shots fired and widespread panic among shoppers.

According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, the confrontation began at a nearby stoplight, where 23-year-old Jesus Perez became agitated when another driver didn’t move as the light turned green. Investigators say Perez followed the other vehicle into the Publix lot, boxed it in, and fired a gunshot at the driver. The victim, who was also armed, reversed suddenly and returned fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the exchange, though one vehicle and a business were struck by stray bullets. Perez fled the scene but was located and arrested a week later in Polk County. He now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Perez had a concealed carry permit or if the firearm he used was obtained legally. Authorities have not released the identity of the second driver, who returned fire, nor confirmed if that individual may face charges.

Additionally, it’s not known if Perez made any statements during or after the incident, or what led him to pursue the other driver so aggressively beyond the initial honking at the stoplight. Investigators have not confirmed whether Perez and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.

The backstory:

The entire confrontation appears to have stemmed from an episode of road rage at a nearby intersection. Sheriff Lopez said Perez was aggressively honking at another driver for not proceeding when the light turned green. The tension spilled over into the Publix parking lot, where Perez allegedly escalated the situation by firing the first shot.

From there, chaos erupted: the victim slammed his vehicle into reverse—hitting another car and a fence in the process—and returned fire in self-defense. Bystanders fled the scene in panic, ducking for cover as bullets ricocheted through the lot.

Big picture view:

The incident is another alarming example of how everyday conflicts on the road can spiral into life-threatening encounters—especially when firearms are involved. Sheriff Lopez expressed concern about public safety and the rising frequency of such violent episodes.

"It’s a scary situation," Lopez said. "You don’t know where the gunfire is coming from... we have so many incidents where we have an active shooter situation. You don’t really know what’s going on or where it’s coming from to react other than duck and try to take cover."

The event raises ongoing questions about gun violence in public spaces, civilian response in the face of active threats, and the legal implications when both parties are armed.

What they're saying:

Investigators said a gunfight in the parking lot of a Poinciana Publix all started because of a road rage incident. Cristian Rodriguez said he visits that Publix often, and he’s shocked no one was hurt.

"I mean, I know people are definitely on edge these days, but we shouldn’t be shooting shots in the middle of the day," said Rodriguez. "It was in broad daylight at two o’clock. Even though it was between them, it could have hurt someone, a child, anyone."

Osceola County Sheriff, Marcos Lopez, said Jesus Perez allegedly followed another driver into the Publix parking lot, boxed their car in, and allegedly fired one shot into the victim’s car. At that point Lopez says the victim pulled out their own gun and returned fire.

"The victim at this point has his own gun, throws the car in reverse, and returns fire," said Lopez. "He has to throw his car into reverse after he’s shot at. He could have run someone over. A lot of different things could have happened."

In total, investigators said seven shots were fired. A business and a car were hit by bullets, but luckily no one was hurt.

"It’s a scary situation. You don’t know where the gunfire is coming from. You hear the shots," said Lopez. "We have so many incidents where we have an active shooter situation. You don’t really know what’s going on or where it’s coming from to react other than duck and try to take cover."

What's next:

Sheriff Lopez says Perez left the scene and was found one week later in Polk County. He is facing charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm in public. As for the other driver who returned fire, Sheriff Lopez said they are not facing any charges as they were defending themselves.

