Maddie Soto case: Stephan Sterns' pre-trial for sex crimes taking place today after indecision on evidence

The Brief A pre-trial hearing in the Stephan Sterns case is taking place today. The sexual abuse trial, which was supposed to start in May, has been delayed several times already. Sterns is accused of killing and sexually abusing 13-year-old Madeline Soto. He was the boyfriend of her mother.



Sterns to appear in court on Wednesday

What we know:

Sterns' first case focuses on the sexual assault allegations. He is facing 60 charges related to sexual battery, molestation and possession of child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

His sexual abuse trial is set to begin later this month, and the pre-trial is kicking off today at 1:30 p.m.

The trial, which was supposed to start in May, has been delayed several times already. A judge previously ruled to push the trial back to July after attorneys on both sides of the case said they would not be ready in time.

What they're saying:

At the last hearing, the prosecution and defense went back and forth over what evidence they believe should and should not be included in the trial.

Both state prosecutors and the defense team for Sterns agreed that information from Sterns' cellphone was gathered without a search warrant, but the state argues that detectives were right to take Sterns' phone and go through it because they were concerned he was allegedly trying to get rid of evidence. The defense says Sterns only gave consent to look at certain apps and even called on him to testify.

"I consented only to them looking at the Google Maps and to see if I was logged into Google in the first place,"Sterns said.

Sterns' defense team is still hoping the judge will consider tossing the evidence from the sex crimes trial. The judge has not yet made a decision.

"Law enforcement has consistently overstepped bounds, knew that they didn't have enough for a warrant to get into his phone at first, sought a way to get around that and kept going until they can get to it," one of the attorneys on Sterns' team said.

What's next:

Sterns' murder trial is slated to begin in September.

Who is Stephan Sterns?

Sterns was the boyfriend of Jennifer Soto, Madeline's mother.

According to court documents and law enforcement, Sterns lived with Jennifer, Maddie and another roommate on and off. He would sometimes take Maddie to school and would also sometimes sleep in the same bed as Madddie and Jennifer, court records said.

In Feb. 2024, he reportedly took Maddie to school while the girl's mother stayed back at the house. Hours later when Maddie's mom went to pick her up from school, she was told Maddie never made it to school that day.

Stephan Sterns

Sterns was arrested and booked into the Orange County jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material after detectives found "disturbing" images on his phone, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Sterns is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the girl. He is also charged in a separate case with some 60 counts of sexual abuse and possession of child sexual abuse material after thousands of graphic photos, some including Maddie, were found on his cell phone and saved to a Google Drive account, court records said.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

His trial on the first-degree murder charge is currently scheduled to begin on Sept. 22, 2025.

Who was Maddie Soto?

Madeline "Maddie" Soto was a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024. Maddie had just celebrated her 13th birthday on February 22, days before she was reported missing.

Madeline was a student at Hunter's Creek Middle School in Orlando. She lived with her mom, Sterns and an adult roommate in Kissimmee.

Her body was found in a grassy area in Osceola County on March 1.

Maddie Soto

Timeline:

2024:

Sunday, Feb. 25: Madeline Soto's 13th birthday celebration

Monday, Feb. 26: Madeline Soto was last seen at 8:30 a.m., didn't make it to school

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Madeline Soto's missing poster was released, officials begin search

Tuesday night, Feb. 27: Madeline Soto's mom, Jenn Soto, speaks with FOX 35; would-be suspect appears in background

Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 28: Orange County Sheriff John Mina hosts press conference about ongoing search

Wednesday night, Feb. 28: Mom's boyfriend Stephan Sterns arrested on unrelated charges, named ‘prime suspect’ in Madeline Soto case

Thursday, Feb. 29: Kissimmee Police Department releases Stephan Sterns' arrest affidavit

Thursday, Feb. 29: Body language expert assesses Stephan Sterns' body language in Zoom interview with Jenn Soto

Friday morning, March 1: Stephan Sterns dodges questions from FOX 35 while being transferred from Orange County to Osceola County

Friday afternoon, March 1: Officials say they're ‘confident’ that Madeline Soto is dead

Friday afternoon, March 1: Multi-agency search for Madeline Soto near area where Stephen Sterns was last seen

Friday afternoon, March 1: Body found amid search for Madeline Soto

After Maddie's body was found:

Saturday morning, March 2: Stephan Sterns waives first appearance in court

Wednesday, March 6: New court documents allege Stephan Sterns may have abused Madeline Soto years before her disappearance, death

Tuesday, March 12: State Attorney's Office files 60 additional charges against Stephan Sterns

Thursday, March 21: Kissimmee Police Chief holds press conference with updates about investigation

Wednesday, April 4: State Attorney Andrew Bain explains why more information has not been released into the Madeline Soto death investigation

Wednesday, April 4: FOX 35 obtained the 911 calls from the morning 13-year-old Madeline Soto went missing from Orange County

Saturday, April 15: Maddie Soto’s family and community members gathered at a vigil Saturday to remember the 13-year-old who was found dead days after she was reported missing in February.

Wednesday, April 24: An Osceola County judge granted a motion to continue the pretrial for Stephan Sterns.

Wednesday, April 24: A new trial date has been set for Stephan Sterns after an Osceola County judge granted the defense's motion for more time during a pretrial hearing.

Thursday, April 25: Stephan Sterns has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Florida girl Madeline Soto.

After Stephan Sterns was charged:

Monday, June 10: The State Attorney's Office intends to seek the death penalty against Stephan Sterns, the man accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter, 13-year-old Madeline "Maddie" Soto, according to court records – should he be convicted.

Wednesday, July 10: Attorneys for Stephan Sterns, who was charged for the murder of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, have filed motions to continue both trials.

Thursday, August 22: New police interviews with Stephan Sterns, Jennifer Soto from hours after teen went 'missing'

Friday, August 23: New documents obtained by FOX 35 this week show that the teen's mother may have known about that alleged abuse.

Monday, August 26: Madeline Soto's mom admits to knowing Stephan Sterns was 'grooming and abusing' her daughter, documents show.

Monday, August 26: New documents shed light on how Madeline Soto's body got to the rural location it was eventually found at, and, ultimately, how she died.

Monday, October 14: Trial date set for Stephan Sterns

Wednesday, October 23: Kissimmee police revealed new information in the ongoing investigation. Alleged killer Stephan Sterns secretly filmed naked roommate, officials say.

Friday, October 25: "I didn't start it" Those are the words Stephen Sterns told his parents in a recorded call from jail, audio which was released to FOX 35 Orlando.

2025:

Thursday, February 6: Stephan Sterns and his attorney file dozens of motions ahead of his murder trial set to begin in September. Asking to strike the death penalty and to have all physical restraint devices removed from Sterns during trial proceedings.

Wednesday, February 12: Stephan Sterns wants phone evidence tossed ahead of child sex crimes trial.

Wednesday, February 19: Stephan Sterns asks judge to ban public, press from court hearing.

Wednesday, February 26: Remembering the 13-year-old one year later; accused killer preps for trial.

Tuesday, March 4: New details released in the death of Madeline Soto, one year since the initial report

Wednesday, March 5: Watch: Stephan Sterns 2-hour interrogation amid Madeline Soto disappearance

Thursday, March 20: Madeline Soto update: Will the media, public be banned from Stephan Sterns' pretrial court hearings?

Friday, March 21: Maddie Soto update: Stephen Sterns jailhouse calls released

Thursday, March 27: Judge denies Stephan Sterns' motion to ban the press, public from his pre-trial hearings

