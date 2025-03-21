Maddie Soto update: Stephen Sterns jailhouse calls released

Stephan Sterns has been accused of killing 13-year-old Madeline "Maddie" Soto, and new audio recordings have been released by the State Attorney's Office detailing his alleged account of the events surrounding her death.

What we know:

The recordings, made in jailhouse phone calls, mostly focus on Sterns and his parents' reactions to the potential for the death penalty in his case. These calls shed light on what Sterns claims happened the night before Maddie went missing and his discovery of her body. Sterns discusses his relationship with Maddie and mentions some strain with her mother, Jennifer Soto.

What we don't know:

The full details of what transpired between Sterns and Maddie remain unclear, particularly regarding what caused her death. There are still many unanswered questions about the exact timeline and events leading up to Maddie’s death.

It is also unknown whether the trial will proceed as an open trial or be closed to the media due to concerns about jury bias.

The backstory:

Maddie Soto, a 13-year-old girl, was reported missing, and later her body was found, leading to the accusation that Stephan Sterns was involved in her death. Sterns had a close relationship with Maddie, but it appears there were tensions with Maddie's mother, Jennifer Soto.

The release of jailhouse calls reveals more personal details surrounding the case, as well as insights into how Sterns' family is coping with the accusations.

This case has garnered significant media attention, and there are concerns about the impact of this coverage on the jury pool. The possibility of the death penalty being sought for Sterns adds another layer of complexity. The case highlights the intersection of personal relationships, accusations of violence, and the broader legal process, raising questions about media influence and public opinion.

What they're saying:

In a call with his parents about three months after Soto's death, Stephan's mother, Debra, expresses shock and disbelief.

"You know, Stephan, I, I could never have imagined that we would all be in this situation. I just. I just can't. Couldn't. There's no way I could ever even...visualize this," said his mother, Debra Sterns. "This is awful."

In one call, Sterns talks about Maddie's behavior the night before she was reported missing.

"She was acting kind of weird before she went to sleep, so I don't know what was going on there."

In another call, Debra Sterns shares her thoughts about the strained relationship between Stephan and Maddie’s mother, Jennifer Soto.

"There's jealousy on the other side too. I mean if she told you, 'I hope you don't leave me for my daughter,' ... that tells me that she was thinking about that for a while."

When news broke that Stephan Sterns might face the death penalty, he asked about his parents’ reaction.

"How are you guys holding up?" he asked. "Well, we're just waiting for this to play out," said his father, Chris Sterns.

What's next:

The possibility of the trial being closed to the media is still pending a decision from the judge. The outcome of this motion will affect how the public and media can engage with the case moving forward. Meanwhile, the legal proceedings continue, and the focus remains on gathering more details before the trial begins.

