Florida AG James Uthmeier to hold news conference in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Orlando.
Uthmeier plans to speak at Florida Highway Patrol Troop D on International Drive.
Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Jean Almonancy will join Uthmeier, according to a news release.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
