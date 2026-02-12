Expand / Collapse search

Florida AG James Uthmeier to hold news conference in Orlando

By
Published  February 12, 2026 8:44am EST
Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Orlando. 

Uthmeier plans to speak at Florida Highway Patrol Troop D on International Drive. 

Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Jean Almonancy will join Uthmeier, according to a news release.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

A livestream of the news conference will be available in the video player at the top of the story. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the office of the Attorney General James Uthmeier. 

Florida NewsOrlando News