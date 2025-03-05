Watch: Stephan Sterns 2-hour interrogation amid Madeline Soto disappearance

The Brief Detectives talked with Stephan Sterns for hours in the moments after Madeline Soto was reported missing, and after he was detained and arrested. New video shows a 2-hour interrogation of Sterns related to Maddie's disappearance. Madeline Soto's body was found March 1, 5 days after she was reported missing. Sterns is charged in her death and disappearance.



Newly-released video in the investigation into Madeline Soto's disappearance and death shows Florida detectives interviewing Stephan Sterns, the man accused of killing the 13-year-old Florida girl.

The nearly 2-hour interrogation includes detectives asking about Sterns' relationship with Jenn Soto, Maddie's mom; his interactions with Maddie; and the moments between her birthday party and when she was supposedly dropped off at school; and Sterns' alleged whereabouts.

FOX 35 has received numerous files, documents, and videos – all through public records requests – related to law enforcements' investigations into Maddie's disappearance and death.

The backstory:

Madeline Soto was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, after her mom went to pick her up from Hunter's Creek Middle School – and found out she wasn't at school that day. Stephan Sterns said he dropped her off at school that day. Soto's body was found on March 1 in a wooded area in Osceola County, five days after she was reported missing.

Documents state that Maddie died by strangulation. Sterns is charged with first-degree murder and 60+ counts of sexual abuse in Maddie's death.

Here are some of the interesting moments during the detectives' interrogation:

Sleeping arrangements: "snuggle cuddle time"

When discussing the night before Maddie disappeared, detectives asked Sterns about the sleeping arrangements.

Detective: "So what are the sleeping arrangements?"

Sterns: "(Maddie) usually sleeps in her moms bed with her."

Detective: "Did she sleep in her bed Sunday night?"

Sterns: "uh no…I was just back from being away a couple months and she (Maddie) wanted us to all be in the same bed together. Her mom needed to get some serious sleep uhm so she said no to that and suggested that the guest room upstairs had a big fat bed and (Maddie) needed some snuggle cuddle time and that room would suffice so she (Jennifer Soto) could sleep in peace."

Detective: "You say snuggle time. What does that mean?"

Sterns: "uh (Maddie) does not like to be alone. She is extremely dependent. She needs human…presence around her."

According to court documents and interviews Jennifer Soto, Maddie's mom, and Stephan Sterns said it was not uncommon for Sterns and Maddie to sleep in the same bed. Before Maddie went missing, Sterns told detectives that Jennifer Soto asked Maddie to leave her room because she was not feeling well – and needed to sleep.

Dig deeper:

Sterns: ‘I’m one of her favorite people'

During the interview, detectives ask Stephan Sterns to describe his relationship with Maddie.

Detective: "How's your relationship with her?"

Sterns: "Great. I'm one of her favorite people in the world. Even though she's not flesh and blood, I've always loved her as if she was my own."

Detectives ask if Sterns had photos of himself or Maddie on his cell phone

Towards the end of the interview, detectives asked Sterns if he had any photos of Maddie on his cell phone. He told them that he "assumed so," citing a tip to Walt Disney World, where the two took selfies. Detectives have since charged Sterns with 60 counts of sex abuse after explicit photos, some involving Soto, were allegedly found on his cell phone and in a Google Drive account.

Detective: "Do you have any pictures of (Maddie) on your phone?"

Sterns: "Well I assume so."

Detective: "Do you have any pictures of you and (Maddie) on your phone?"

Sterns: "Probably…I mean we went to Disney and took selfies on the train…hmm all sorts of pictures of family events. I'm not as much as a shutterbug as her mom…but I take them every once in a while."

Detective: "Any other pictures?"

Sterns: *Shakes head no* "No."

Sterns asks if he should contact a lawyer

At another moment in the interview, detectives tell Sterns what they've allegedly found on his cell phone. Sterns had previously given his cell phone to detectives to aid in her search, officials said.

Detective: "Here's where I'm going to be brutally honest with you. There's pictures of you and (Maddie) on your phone and I am pretty sure you know what some of those pictures are about. You are a very intelligent person and I don't want you to discredit yourself by saying you don't know about all the pictures that are on your phone. You understand what I'm saying?"

Detective: "So do you want to add to the list of pictures?"

Sterns: *Takes deep breath* "…I don't know."

Sterns: "Should I be talking with a lawyer right now?"

Detective: "I can't answer that question. My soul purpose right now is to see if I can find where (Maddie) is…and I'm really hoping you can help me."

Sterns: "Ok, well I would like to try and help but I feel like I should probably have a lawyer present at this point."

Stephan Sterns is detained and searched

Detectives let Sterns know that he was being detained under suspicion of capitol sexual battery and possession of child pornography. He is left alone for several minutes before forensics teams return with a warrant to take photos and collective evidence related to the investigation.

Officials collected all of Sterns' clothing, took photos of it, and eventually placed him in a temporary outfit before transporting him to the county jail.

Stephan Sterns wants to block the press, public from future court hearings

There have been recent developments as Sterns' two cases – the alleged murder of Madeline Soto and the alleged sexual abuse of her – move through the legal system.

Recently, Sterns' lawyers filed a number of motions on his behalf, including motions to remove the death penalty as a potential penalty, if convicted; one requested that he not be in handcuffs during trial; and another that seeks to block the press and the public from his future court hearings.