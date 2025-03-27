Judge denies Stephan Sterns' motion to ban the press, public from his pre-trial hearings

The Brief A judge denied Stephan Sterns' motion to close his pre-trial hearings in his sexual battery case, ruling that closure is not necessary to ensure a fair trial. Sterns' defense argued that widespread media coverage, including social media content, could impact his ability to receive an impartial trial.



The public and members of the press will be allowed in Stephan Sterns' pre-trial hearings, according to new documents from the Osceola County Clerk of Courts.

"The Court finds that closure is not necessary"

What we know:

The judge, who heard from the state prosecutor and Sterns' defense attorney during a court hearing last week, has denied Sterns' motion to close the three pre-trial hearings in his sexual battery case.

"The Court finds that closure is not necessary to prevent a serious and imminent threat to the administration of justice", according to the judges' ruling.

The ruling comes after the hearing held on March 20, 2025, in regard to the motion filed by Sterns'.

Why was the motion requested?

The motion, obtained through court documentation, states that the spread of information presented in the hearings would prevent Sterns from receiving a fair trial.

According to official court documents, the motion was filed by a public defender representing Sterns' on Feb. 19. The motion requested that all pre-trial proceedings be closed in his sexual battery case. A similar motion was also filed in Sterns’ separate homicide case.

Sterns' defense attorney provided various media coverage, including podcasts, YouTube videos, Reddit feeds and TikTok videos about the case as support for their motion.

Who is Stephan Sterns?

The backstory:

Sterns was the live-in boyfriend of Madeline's mother. He is facing a first-degree murder charge in the teen's death.

An indictment said Sterns allegedly killed Madeline between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, 2024.

Officials originally said Madeline was last seen by Sterns after he allegedly dropped her off a few blocks from her school.

Booking photo of Stephan Sterns from the Osceola County Jail.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina later announced that Madeline was never dropped off at school and was dead before the school bell rang that day.

Sterns allegedly moved her body in the morning hours of that day after killing her in Kissimmee, investigators said.

The case was ultimately turned over to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Who was Madeline "Maddie" Soto?

The backstory:

Madeline was a student at Hunter's Creek Middle School in Orlando.

She was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, after her mother, Jennifer Soto, went to pick her up from school and was told that her daughter was not in class that day.

Madeline Soto (Photo: Jenn Soto)

Her body was found days later on March 1, 2024, off Old Hickory Tree Road in rural Osceola County.

Madeline was found dead in the area where Sterns was last seen possibly changing a flat tire, wearing clothing similar to what she was last seen in.

Prior to her murder, Madeline had recently turned 13 and celebrated her birthday the day before she disappeared.

When does Sterns' trial begin?

What's next:

Sterns' defense attorneys plan to pursue several motions, including requests to suppress evidence and testimony, such as Sterns' statements to the police and evidence related to minor children. They may also seek a change of venue due to extensive media coverage.

Sterns' sexual battery trial is scheduled to begin on May 5. His murder trial is slated for Sept. 22.

The Source: This story was written based on previous reporting, as well as information gathered from Osceola County court records.

Madeline Soto Case | Timeline:

2024:

Sunday, Feb. 25: Madeline Soto's 13th birthday celebration

Monday, Feb. 26: Madeline Soto was last seen at 8:30 a.m., didn't make it to school

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Madeline Soto's missing poster was released, officials begin search

Tuesday night, Feb. 27: Madeline Soto's mom, Jenn Soto, speaks with FOX 35; would-be suspect appears in background

Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 28: Orange County Sheriff John Mina hosts press conference about ongoing search

Wednesday night, Feb. 28: Mom's boyfriend Stephan Sterns arrested on unrelated charges, named ‘prime suspect’ in Madeline Soto case

Thursday, Feb. 29: Kissimmee Police Department releases Stephan Sterns' arrest affidavit

Thursday, Feb. 29: Body language expert assesses Stephan Sterns' body language in Zoom interview with Jenn Soto

Friday morning, March 1: Stephan Sterns dodges questions from FOX 35 while being transferred from Orange County to Osceola County

Friday afternoon, March 1: Officials say they're ‘confident’ that Madeline Soto is dead

Friday afternoon, March 1: Multi-agency search for Madeline Soto near area where Stephen Sterns was last seen

Friday afternoon, March 1: Body found amid search for Madeline Soto

After Maddie's body was found:

Saturday morning, March 2: Stephan Sterns waives first appearance in court

Wednesday, March 6: New court documents allege Stephan Sterns may have abused Madeline Soto years before her disappearance, death

Tuesday, March 12: State Attorney's Office files 60 additional charges against Stephan Sterns

Thursday, March 21: Kissimmee Police Chief holds press conference with updates about investigation

Wednesday, April 4: State Attorney Andrew Bain explains why more information has not been released into the Madeline Soto death investigation

Wednesday, April 4: FOX 35 obtained the 911 calls from the morning 13-year-old Madeline Soto went missing from Orange County

Saturday, April 15: Maddie Soto’s family and community members gathered at a vigil Saturday to remember the 13-year-old who was found dead days after she was reported missing in February.

Wednesday, April 24: An Osceola County judge granted a motion to continue the pretrial for Stephan Sterns.

Wednesday, April 24: A new trial date has been set for Stephan Sterns after an Osceola County judge granted the defense's motion for more time during a pretrial hearing.

Thursday, April 25: Stephan Sterns has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Florida girl Madeline Soto.

After Stephan Sterns was charged:

Monday, June 10: The State Attorney's Office intends to seek the death penalty against Stephan Sterns, the man accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter, 13-year-old Madeline "Maddie" Soto, according to court records – should he be convicted.

Wednesday, July 10: Attorneys for Stephan Sterns, who was charged for the murder of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, have filed motions to continue both trials.

Thursday, August 22: New police interviews with Stephan Sterns, Jennifer Soto from hours after teen went 'missing'

Friday, August 23: New documents obtained by FOX 35 this week show that the teen's mother may have known about that alleged abuse.

Monday, August 26: Madeline Soto's mom admits to knowing Stephan Sterns was 'grooming and abusing' her daughter, documents show.

Monday, August 26: New documents shed light on how Madeline Soto's body got to the rural location it was eventually found at, and, ultimately, how she died.

Monday, October 14: Trial date set for Stephan Sterns

Wednesday, October 23: Kissimmee police revealed new information in the ongoing investigation. Alleged killer Stephan Sterns secretly filmed naked roommate, officials say.

Friday, October 25: "I didn't start it" Those are the words Stephen Sterns told his parents in a recorded call from jail, audio which was released to FOX 35 Orlando.

2025: