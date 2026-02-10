Tesla app helps track down suspect in domestic violence case, police say

The Brief Florida police used a Tesla mobile app to track and arrest a man accused of domestic violence, authorities said. The victim, who still had access to the app, helped officers locate the vehicle in real time after the suspect fled. Police say the case highlights how vehicle technology can aid investigations and improve victim safety.



Police in Florida used vehicle technology to locate and arrest a man accused of domestic violence after the victim relied on a mobile app linked to his Tesla, authorities said.

Investigators with the West Melbourne Police Department said the victim, who did not want to be named in this article, called police after she was allegedly attacked and strangled during a dispute over money.

The backstory:

According to West Melbourne police, the suspect, Henry Francisco Angulo, 39, left the scene driving a Tesla registered in his name.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The victim told officers she still had access to the Tesla mobile app, which allowed police to track the vehicle’s location in real time. Officers followed the car’s movements to the Brevard County Courthouse, where Angulo was taken into custody.

Angulo has been charged with domestic violence-related battery by strangulation, police said.

What they're saying:

The victim said access to the app was critical in helping officers find the suspect quickly and said she felt safe once he was arrested. Police confirmed the Tesla system sent alerts showing changes in vehicle access and location.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Law enforcement experts say technology is increasingly playing a role in domestic violence investigations, giving officers additional tools to locate suspects and protect victims.

The victim has since filed a restraining order, and the case remains under investigation.