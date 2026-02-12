article

The Brief The Brevard Zoo offers the public to name a pest – leeches, barnacle or rhino poop – after an ex. The public can receive a certificate of the naming with a $5 donation. All donations go toward animal care and conservation education, the zoo said.



This Valentine's Day, the Brevard Zoo invites the public to name a leech, barnacle or rhino poop after an ex.

"Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than symbolically naming a barnacle, rhino poop or a leech after a cherished friend, significant other or family member," the zoo said. With a $5 donation, the zoo is offering a certificate of the symbolic naming.

Why should you name your ex after rhino poop? Here are some unique characteristics of rhino poop, barnacles and leeches.

Rhino poop. A lot can be learned about rhinos by taking a look at their dung, the A lot can be learned about rhinos by taking a look at their dung, the International Rhino Foundation said. Rhinos are also known to fling their dung around to spread its scent.

Barnacles. Barnacles stick to the underside of otter sea life and of each other. They create a fast-curing cement – a natural glue – that's so strong that even researchers are investigating how it can be used commercially, the Barnacles stick to the underside of otter sea life and of each other. They create a fast-curing cement – a natural glue – that's so strong that even researchers are investigating how it can be used commercially, the National Ocean Service said.

Leeches. Leeches have suckers at the end of their elongated body and at their head. They're still used by doctors to reduce the blood volume on a patient's body. Leeches are primarily found in warm, calm and shallow waters in ponds and lakes, the Leeches have suckers at the end of their elongated body and at their head. They're still used by doctors to reduce the blood volume on a patient's body. Leeches are primarily found in warm, calm and shallow waters in ponds and lakes, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

For more information, visit the Brevard Zoo's website.

All donations go toward animal care and conservation education, the zoo said.