Hate your ex? Brevard Zoo offers to name a leech, and other pests, after them for Valentine's Day

Published  February 12, 2026 12:17pm EST
Brevard County News
FOX 35 Orlando
29 July 2025, Berlin: 29.07.2025, Berlin. A leech crawls over a water lily leaf in a small pond. Photo: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa Photo: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa (Photo by Wolfram Steinberg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

    • The Brevard Zoo offers the public to name a pest – leeches, barnacle or rhino poop – after an ex. 
    • The public can receive a certificate of the naming with a $5 donation. 
    • All donations go toward animal care and conservation education, the zoo said. 

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - This Valentine's Day, the Brevard Zoo invites the public to name a leech, barnacle or rhino poop after an ex. 

"Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than symbolically naming a barnacle, rhino poop or a leech after a cherished friend, significant other or family member," the zoo said. With a $5 donation, the zoo is offering a certificate of the symbolic naming. 

Why should you name your ex after rhino poop? Here are some unique characteristics of rhino poop, barnacles and leeches. 

  • Rhino poop. A lot can be learned about rhinos by taking a look at their dung, the International Rhino Foundation said. Rhinos are also known to fling their dung around to spread its scent. 
  • Barnacles. Barnacles stick to the underside of otter sea life and of each other. They create a fast-curing cement – a natural glue – that's so strong that even researchers are investigating how it can be used commercially, the National Ocean Service said. 
  • Leeches. Leeches have suckers at the end of their elongated body and at their head. They're still used by doctors to reduce the blood volume on a patient's body. Leeches are primarily found in warm, calm and shallow waters in ponds and lakes, the Missouri Department of Conservation said. 

For more information, visit the Brevard Zoo's website.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Brevard Zoo. 

