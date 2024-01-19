Macy's reportedly shuttering Florida store amid nationwide closures, layoffs

Macy's is reportedly planning to close five stores and lay off over 2,000 employees.

The retail giant sent a memo to employees that it's planning to lay off about 2,350 positions, FOX Business reports, citing The Wall Street Journal. The layoffs come as management plans to "streamline its supply chain by implementing more automation."

It remains unclear at this time which positions are included in the layoffs. Macy's also reportedly said it plans to outsource some roles, but there were no specific details on that either.

What Macy's stores are closing?

Macy's said there are five stores closing, one of which is in Florida. It's located in Governor's Square in Tallahassee. The other stores are in Virginia, California and Hawaii:

Ballston Quarter, Arlington, Va.

Bayfair Center, San Leandro, Calif.

Kukui Grove Center, Lihue, Hawaii

Simi Valley Town Center, Simi Valley, Calif.

Governor’s Square, Tallahassee, Fla.

The company is reportedly trying to transition in order to appeal to a younger generation of shoppers.

Macy's did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.