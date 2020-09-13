'Lucky' kitten rescued after getting stuck between 2 concrete pillars
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven police and firefighters rescued a tiny kitten stuck between two concrete pillars.
The rescue happened on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, near Hope Presbyterian, on Sunday.
Someone called saying they saw the kitten run across the busy roadway and fall into a crack.
Firefighters answered the call and were able to free the kitten.
One firefighter family claimed the kitten as their own and named the little feline Lucky.