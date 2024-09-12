Lucky Florida man turns $2 lottery ticket into $50,000 a year for life
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man turned $2 into $50,000 a year for life by playing a lottery scratch-off game, according to a Florida Lottery news release on Tuesday.
Edin Galindo, 41, of Tampa, claimed the top prize from the "$50,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE" game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
He chose to receive his jackpot prize in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000, officials said.
Galindo purchased the lucky ticket at the Quick Mart, located at 2209 East Bearss Avenue in Tampa. The store earned a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The "$50,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE" game has two more top prizes remaining, lottery records indicate.
The odds are 1-in-4.43.