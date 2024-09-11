Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida

Check your tickets! A lucky Florida Lottery player won a second tier top prize of $1 million when they matched five of the six numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 16, 24, 66 and the mega ball 6, according to the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials said the winner purchased the lucky ticket at Big Boss Stores, located at 1739 US Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs.

The next drawing for $20 million is set for Friday, Sept. 13.