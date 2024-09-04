Expand / Collapse search

Winning lottery ticket worth over $53K sold at Melbourne grocery store

Published  September 4, 2024 9:35am EDT
Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $53,000 was sold at a grocery store in Melbourne this week. 

In Tuesday's midday Fantasy 5 drawing, a winning ticket worth $53,340.77 was sold at Farm Stores at 2084 Sarno Road. 

The winning numbers were 1-6-17-29-35. 

In Tuesday's evening Fantasy 5 drawing, three winning tickets were sold in South Florida – two in Miami and one in Hialeah. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:15 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. 

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. 

