Winning lottery ticket worth over $53K sold at Melbourne grocery store

A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $53,000 was sold at a grocery store in Melbourne this week.

In Tuesday's midday Fantasy 5 drawing, a winning ticket worth $53,340.77 was sold at Farm Stores at 2084 Sarno Road.

The winning numbers were 1-6-17-29-35.

In Tuesday's evening Fantasy 5 drawing, three winning tickets were sold in South Florida – two in Miami and one in Hialeah.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:15 p.m. and 11:05 p.m.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

