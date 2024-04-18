These Publix locations sold winning Florida Lottery tickets worth $1 million or more so far in 2024

Are you an avid lottery player? Is it your first time and you don't know where to begin?

The Florida Lottery releases data on its scratch-off ticket winners when they claim prizes worth several thousands dollars or up to several million dollars. These lottery tickets are typically sold at grocery stores, gas stations and other convenience stores.

So far in 2024, 27 winning lottery tickets have been sold at Publix locations throughout Florida, according to Florida Lottery data. The majority of these winners played the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

It should be noted that of the 90 scratch-off games currently available to play in Florida (10 games were discontinued in April), 28 of them offer a top prize of at least $1 million. The largest jackpot is for 500X The Cash at $25 million; there are two top prizes and neither have been won yet.

Publix opened a new location in Melbourne on April 18, 2024. (Photo: Publix)

The largest lottery payout for a scratch-off game in 2024 so far was a Gold Rush Limited ticket sold in February in Key West.

FOX 35 combed through lottery records for 2024 so far to determine which Publix locations sold winning scratch-off tickets worth $1 million or more. This list does not include lottery drawings like Mega Millions, Powerball or Fantasy 5.

Here's a list:

Click here for more information about the Florida Lottery.