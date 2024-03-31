Several Florida lottery games are ending next month

article

Ten Florida lottery games will no longer be available for purchase in April.

The lottery announced the conclusion of ten of its games on its website, citing a variety of reasons.

Scratch-off games typically are ended on a quarterly basis due to multiple reasons. Some of these include sales levels, low inventory levels, contract requirements, seasonality, and other unforeseen circumstances, such as changing market conditions or print defects.

If the top prizes for a game remain, but the inventory is depleted for an extended period of time, sales are low, or there is no active inventory available for purchase in stores, Florida Lottery officials will end the game.

The last day to purchase the games is April 5.

Each game ranges from $2 to $20.

The full list of lottery games ending include:

1. Florida 100X The Cash

2. Florida 50X The Cash

3. The Cash Wheel

4. Whole Lotta $500S

5. $10 Monopoly Doubler

6. $2MM Bonus Cashword

7. $1,000 A WK For Life

8. 20X The Cash

9. $5,000,000 Cashword

10. Money Roll

Anyone who wins prizes in any of these lottery tickets has until June 4 to redeem their tickets.