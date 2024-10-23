Loved ones remember Orange County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ellie Shea at memorial service

Friends and family gathered Wednesday to honor Orange County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Ellie Shea.

It was a mixture of deep sadness and still a lot of shock.

"Never in a million years did we think we'd lose Elle how we did," said one friend through tears.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Shea was shot and killed last week by her estranged husband, Anthony Shea.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Lt. Eloilda Ellie Shea

He's a former Sergeant for the agency.

Deputies say Anthony Shea tried to cover up the crime by making it look like a suicide.

RELATED: Ex-wife alleged abuse against sergeant accused of killing current wife

Anthony Shea, 49, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Eloilda "Ellie" Shea, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"She was truly a rising star and I planned to make her my next staff director," said Sheriff John Mina, Orange County.

Her superiors and co-workers say she was a leader.

MORE STORIES

At the memorial, one coworker spoke about an incident back in 2016. She was at a scene where convicted murderer Jose Torres slipped his handcuffs and grabbed guns out of the patrol car.

Shea jumped into action and no deputies were killed.

The incident also changed safety protocols.

"I looked up to Ellie. She was a role model for all females in law enforcement," said one co-worker, Nadia Engwall.

Ellie is remembered for her wit - friends say she did stand-up comedy in college. She was a singer and danced for the Orlando Magic. Ellie was a devoted mother --- and a friend to all.

"Last month, my daughter spent a month in the ICU. Ellie asked her… ‘Do you need anything?’ Next day she drove out to St. Pete to spend some time with my family and give me a hug," said Engwall.

Ellie worked for the OCSO for more than 13 years.

Her estranged husband is charged with first-degree murder.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: