Seminole County Sheriffs Office warns of romance scammers: $700 million lost in 2022, according to FBI

article

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about romance scammers after the FBI reported nearly 20,000 Americans lost more than $700 million to these scams in 2022.

SCSO took to X (formerly Twitter) with a warning video featuring the Seminole County Financial Crimes Task Force.

Officials have outlined common types of romance scams and signs to watch for while dating online.

The "stuck" scammer

This scammer tends to make a virtual connection with a potential victim that is willing to meet up with them

The scammer will work to gain the victims trust and potential "love"

The scammer will then usually have a "problem". For example: They might say they don't have the money to get to the location you agreed to meet at, or they are out of the country and stuck in that location and need money to get back

The "investment" scammer

This scammer tends to make a virtual connection with a potential victim but will not push for an in-person meeting

The scammer will work to gain the victims trust and potential "love"

They will then start to bring up things like financial investments in everyday conversations

The scammer may direct them to where and how to set up an online account. For a short time, the victim may even be able to get some of their money back out

Eventually, as they scam their victims into "investing" up to 10's of thousands of dollars, the account will lock

Once these scams are complete, victims often feel betrayed and suffer financial losses.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says to always be aware of who you are communicating with online.

A lot of dating apps now have verification tools, which is a good way to avoid these scammers, but it is not foolproof.

If you suspect a scam or have been a victim, contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 407-665-6650.