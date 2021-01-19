‘Love is more contagious than a virus’: Dolly Parton’s birthday wish is ‘a call for kindness’

article

On her 75th birthday, Dolly Parton has only one wish: "Let’s get to unearthing love."

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships that it brought, Parton is asking for her friends and fans to partake in an act of kindness on her birthday.

"My wish is that everyone does something a little different today. Let’s call it a call for kindness. If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call. If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so. If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless," according to the Dolly Parton website.

She encouraged people to take great care and stressed that hoping for brighter days is not enough, "we have to work for a brighter day."

"Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love. Love is more contagious than a virus so let your best self shine in a glorious light and others will be inspired by you. This is my birthday wish and may your birthday wishes also come true," Parton concluded.

Parton has long been known for her acts of kindness and generosity. She even donated $1 million to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which was researching and developing the Moderna vaccine in April of 2020.

Parton is one of the most-honored and revered female country singer-songwriters of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

She was given the Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

Parton’s generosity also extended to children, having donated over 130 million books around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, "Coat of Many Colors," was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.