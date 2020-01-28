Looking for a good deal? Check out these deals for Super Bowl LIV
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 News compiled a list of deals to help you enjoy Super Bowl LIV.
This first one might be a bit tricky if you aren't expecting twins, but we thought we'd share it with you anyway.
DiGiorno will post a link on its Twitter page where fans can register to receive a coupon for free pizza if the score during the big game ever reaches 3-14 (Pi) or 14-3 at any point during the game.
DiGiorno is making Pi stand for pizza pie! The coupon for the pizza will be redeemable only on Pi Day, which is March 14 (3/14).
RELATED: Drink, food recipes for the perfect Super Bowl party
You'll have to grab the coupon code quickly. A spokesperson said once the score of the game changes, the offer ends.
Advertisement
So, you’ll have to hop on Twitter right away.
RELATED: Chicken wings still a favorite for Super Bowl viewers; Americans to eat a record 1.4 billion during 2020 game
If you have a PDQ near you, you might want to check out this deal:
Applebees will give away 40 free Classic Boneless Wings with any delivery order of $40 or more.
To claim this freebie, place orders on Applebees.com or Applebee’s mobile app on Feb. 2 and enter the promo code FREEWINGS.
RELATED: Study determines each state's most searched snack ahead of the Super Bowl
RELATED: Recipe: Italian-style steak sandwiches
Auntie Anne's Pretzels is also offering a Super Bowl deal.
Buy 2 Pretzel Buckets and 10 dips and get our Snack Stadium Free! Order online AuntieAnnes.com.
RELATED: Recipe: Chicken wings with Chinatown barbecue sauce