Looking for a good deal? Check out these deals for Super Bowl LIV

FOX 35 News compiled a list of deals to help you enjoy Super Bowl LIV.

This first one might be a bit tricky if you aren't expecting twins, but we thought we'd share it with you anyway.

DiGiorno will post a link on its Twitter page where fans can register to receive a coupon for free pizza if the score during the big game ever reaches 3-14 (Pi) or 14-3 at any point during the game.

DiGiorno is making Pi stand for pizza pie! The coupon for the pizza will be redeemable only on Pi Day, which is March 14 (3/14).

You'll have to grab the coupon code quickly. A spokesperson said once the score of the game changes, the offer ends.

So, you’ll have to hop on Twitter right away.

If you have a PDQ near you, you might want to check out this deal:

Applebees will give away 40 free Classic Boneless Wings with any delivery order of $40 or more.

To claim this freebie, place orders on Applebees.com or Applebee’s mobile app on Feb. 2 and enter the promo code FREEWINGS.

Auntie Anne's Pretzels is also offering a Super Bowl deal.

Buy 2 Pretzel Buckets and 10 dips and get our Snack Stadium Free! Order online AuntieAnnes.com.

