Drink, food recipes for the perfect Super Bowl party

article

The Super Bowl is right around the corner and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is helping part-goers get into the spirit.

RELATED: Study determines each state's most searched snack ahead of the Super Bowl

They've put together recipes for specialty drinks and food to help you put on the perfect get-together.

Recipes include the Blue Blitz, Hail Mary Bloody Mary, Green Gridiron and the Touchdown-Tini.

Blue Blitz (ABC Fine Wine & Spirits)

Hail Mary Bloody Mary (ABC Fine Wine & Spirits)

Quarterback Cooler (ABC Fine Wine & Spirits)

Advertisement

As for the food, they've put together some fun party dishes and items to nibble on, including Tequila Guacamole and Tortilla chips, Bourbon Bacon Dip and veggies and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Pulled Pork sliders.

RELATED: Chicken wings still a favorite for Super Bowl viewers; Americans to eat a record 1.4 billion during 2020 game

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Pulled Pork sliders (ABC Fine Wine & Spirits)

Beer Cheese and Soft Pretzels (ABC Fine Wine & Spirits)

Cigar City Brewing Lager Bier Brat (ABC Fine Wine & Spirits)

For a full guide to ABC Fine Wine & Spirits drinks and food recipes, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: Buffalo Wild Wings to give away free chicken wings if Super Bowl goes into OT

RELATED: Recipe: Italian-style steak sandwiches

RELATED: Looking for a good deal? Check out these deals for Super Bowl LIV