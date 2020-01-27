Recipe: Chicken wings with Chinatown barbecue sauce

Super Bowl parties are all about the food, and if you’re looking for the perfect appetizer to kick things off, Dr. BBQ shows us a unique way to take wings to new heights.

Kansas City takes great pride in barbequing, and San Francisco is home to one of the oldest and most established Chinatown communities in the country. So here's Dr. BBQ's take on chicken wings, with a unique Asian-inspired sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

20 whole fresh chicken wings

Rub

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

Sauce

1/3 cup Hoisin sauce

1/3 cup ketchup

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sriracha sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Thinly sliced scallions for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 375.

With a sharp knife, cut the tips off the chicken wings and discard. Slash the inside of the wing joint to help them cook more evenly, but don’t cut them all the way through.

In a small bowl, combine the salt, paprika pepper and granulated garlic. Mix well. Season the wings on all sides with the rub.

Put the wings directly on the baking sheet that has been sprayed with vegetable spray and cook for about 30 minutes. Flip the wings and cook for about another 30 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 180°.

While the wings are cooking, make the sauce by adding all of the ingredients to a medium saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until blended and warm, about 10 minutes. Divide the sauce into two even halves.

When the wings are done, place them in a large bowl. Drizzle half of the sauce over them and toss to coat.

Transfer the wings to a platter and sprinkle with the scallions. Serve with the second half of the sauce on the side for dipping.

Makes about 10 servings.

