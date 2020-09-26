Local teacher organizes laptop drive to donate to students in need

article

On Saturday, people spent part of their day donating laptops to help out students in need.

Winter Park High School teacher Kate Demory said 200 students at the school were waiting on laptops. In an article previously published on Fox35Orlando.com, the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association said more than 1,000 students in the district do not have a school-issued laptop.

So, Demory and her husband, Craig Russell, started a device drive through their nonprofit, Army of Angels.

They teamed up with Aeres Technologies to help them collect and wipe the computers and tablets.

Demory and the nonprofit encouraged people to bring their used and unwanted laptops to a collection site on Saturday.

If you would like to learn more about Army of Angels, CLICK HERE.