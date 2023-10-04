Florida school teaching courses show students how to use Artificial Intelligence

School districts across the state are now embracing artificial intelligence in the classroom. In fact, some schools are now teaching students how to harness its power and use it.

To students at NeoCity Academy, Artificial Intelligence isn't this Scary Digital Boogeyman.

"Spectacular is the word I'd use," said Ayden Monegro, Student."Not going to end the world," student, Ella Hansen, said.

In fact, the focus here is less on how the technology could be used to cheat in class and more on teaching students how to use it to change the world.

"As a former English teacher turned into an Artificial Intelligence teacher - it's a fine line to walk because I used to fight the battle against plagiarism. Now, I'm like – how do we use A.I. for good?"

Teacher Amanda Greco is one of two A.I. Computer Science Teachers at the school. NeoCity adopted the new Artificial Intelligence curriculum created by the University of Florida.

According to the university, 11 school districts across the state adopted the curriculum, including NeoCity Academy in Osceola County and Orange County Public Schools, Seminole Public Schools, and Volusia County Schools.

The world is changing, and the course is supposed to help students get ready.

"Same thing happened when the computer came. Same thing happened when the internet came. We have to adapt,"Teacher Juan Tovar, said.

The courses cover topics like how A.I. can be used to solve real-world problems in various industries to actually learning how to build the technology.

Students say it's helpful because they're learning skills for the job they want to do when they grow up.

"Help create some new technologies in order to help predict weather events," Nicole Wendt said.

Even if students don't know yet - they feel the skills will make them a competitive candidate when they submit job applications.

"Whether that be P.R. or interactive skills - understanding the technology to have the skills behind it," Ella Hansen said.

Students get a certification after passing the A.I. courses - which teachers say looks really good on their resume.