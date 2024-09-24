Live updates: Tropical Storm Helene picks up speed as it approaches Gulf; expected to become major hurricane

Stream FOX 35 News

Tropical Storm Helene continued to pick up speed late Tuesday evening as it headed across the Western Caribbean Sea toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, the National Hurricane Center says.

It would mark the third hurricane in the last two years to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region (Hurricane Ian in 2022, Hurricane Idalia in 2023) if it stays on its forecast track.

"As expected, the intensity continues to increase," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren. "This will be a destructive storm with a catastrophic surge in the Big Bend – much worse than Idalia and a very fast-moving hurricane."

Tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge watches and warnings have been issued for several areas in Florida.

Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Helene's anticipated path, cone, timeline, and impact on Florida.

Tropical Storm Helene was 160 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and 145 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. It's traveling west-northwest at 17 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph.

"A turn toward the northwest is expected later tonight, followed by a general northward motion beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Helene will pass near the northeastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday, and reach the Big Bend coast of Florida late Thursday," the NHC said.

Timeline: When is Tropical Storm Helene expected to reach Florida?

According to the NHC, Helene is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend region.

Central Florida should start to feel impacts from Helene's outer bands on Wednesday, which will gradually get worse as the storm inches closer to Florida over several hours.

Regardless of where Helene makes landfall, its impact will be felt across the state.

The worst weather will be felt on Thursday evening, where much of Central Florida will experience tropical storm-forced winds, strong wind gusts, and heavy rain, up to 4" possible in some spots. There will also be the chance for a tornado or two to develop.

