Little Econ Greenway Trail attack: Outrage follows release of suspect in attempted murder, rape case

An effort is underway to rearrest a suspect who is accused of attempted murder and attempted rape stemming from an alleged attack on a woman on an Orange County trail in July.

It took more than two months to locate Jacoby Tillman, but only two days before he was free again. Judge Elaine Barbour released him on bond this week, and now efforts are in motion to get him back into custody.

What we know:

Jacoby Vontell Tillman, 23, is at the center of a controversial release from jail after being charged with multiple violent offenses, including attempted sexual battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation, and most recently, attempted first-degree murder.

The alleged attack occurred in July on the Little Econ Greenway Trail.

After being on the run for more than two months, Tillman was arrested on Oct. 10 — but released just two days later on a $9,500 bond, set by Judge Elaine Barbour.

He has a prior criminal history, including a 2022 battery conviction and a state prison sentence, completed in November 2024. Efforts are now underway to rearrest him.

Jacoby Tillman

What we don't know:

It’s unclear why Judge Barbour opted to set bond despite openly criticizing Tillman's record. The exact circumstances of the attempted murder charge, and what led to its addition, have not been fully disclosed.

Additionally, details about Tillman's current whereabouts, compliance with pretrial conditions, or whether he poses an immediate flight risk are unknown. It also remains to be seen whether the court will reverse the bond decision.

The backstory:

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was attacked on the Little Econ Greenway Trail near Yates Road shortly before 9 a.m. on July 25.

Investigators allege that the woman was running when Tillman grabbed her from behind, choked her until she lost consciousness, and left her partially undressed.

Bystanders helped the woman and called 911. She was hospitalized with injuries to her eyes, neck, and nose.

Witnesses described the suspect as a slender Black man wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and medium-length dreadlocks. Detectives later located the victim’s clothing nearby and obtained surveillance footage of a man matching that description throwing the items over a fence before entering a nearby home.

Documents show a tipster contacted detectives after recognizing him in surveillance video shared publicly by the sheriff’s office. The tipster told investigators that Tillman admitted to attacking the woman, saying he "wanted to know what it was like to choke someone out."

The affidavit also states that Tillman’s mother allegedly tried to help him flee the state by arranging a Delta Air Lines flight after the video aired on local news.

Dig deeper:

Tillman has a documented criminal history, including prior convictions in Orange and Volusia counties, and served one year in prison before being released in late 2024.

The 2022 case involved a woman who reported being groped by Tillman while jogging — similar to the nature of the July incident. This pattern of behavior and escalation in alleged violence has contributed to public and official concern.

Local perspective:

The case has drawn sharp criticism from law enforcement and prosecutors, highlighting potential gaps in handling pretrial detentions for violent suspects.

Locals familiar with the Greenway Trail — a popular recreational path — may now feel uneasy or unsafe, knowing an accused predator was quickly released back into the community.

A woman with whom FOX 35 spoke, who is identified as a previous assault victim, said learning of Tillman's release made her feel "afraid."

What they're saying:

Judge Elaine Barbour, while setting bond, warned, "If I get any inkling that you have violated your pre-trial release, you will be arrested on a no-bond warrant, and you will not get out."

State Attorney Monique Worrell expressed serious concern, stating, "After reviewing the facts of this case, our office felt that the release of the defendant was not appropriate, and he presents a danger to our community." She continued, "Our office is not the final decision maker... multiple entities are involved in the pursuit of justice including law enforcement and the judicial branch."

Orange County Sheriff John Mina reacted strongly as well, posting on social media, "This is atrocious! He should have never been released."

FOX 35 News spoke with former Ninth Circuit Court Chief Judge Belvin Perry, who offered a legal perspective.

"This is a tough case under any circumstances, based on the facts of this case, to grant him bail," Perry said.