Man accused of attempted rape on Orange County trail released on bond despite violent record

A convicted felon accused of attempting to rape a woman on a popular Orange County running trail has been released from jail.

The decision by a judge to grant Jacoby Tillman bond has drawn concern from prosecutors and past victims.

What we know:

A convicted felon with a violent past, Jacoby Tillman, has been released from the Orange County Jail after a judge granted him bond despite opposition from prosecutors.

Tillman was arrested Friday and faces charges including attempted sexual battery in connection with an alleged July attack on the Little Econ Greenway Trail.

His first appearance was Saturday morning. Judge Elaine Barbour set his bond at $9,500, allowing his release on Sunday.

Jacoby Vontell Tillman

The judge pointed out Tillman's criminal history but still decided he was bond eligible.

Prosecutors argued Tillman was a flight risk as they pushed for him to be held in jail without bond. Tillman's public defender pushed back on the claim.

What we don't know:

It's not clear when Tillman is due next in court. The online court docket did not list a date.

The backstory:

Tillman is suspected of trying to rape a woman on the Little Econ Greenway trail in July. He has prior convictions in Orange and Volusia counties and spent one year in state prison.

He was released, according to Florida Department of Corrections records, November 2024.

Tillman has a misdemeanor conviction for a 2022 battery in Orange County. The victim in that case said Tillman groped her while she was out for a run.

What they're saying:

The previous assault victim said learning of Tillman's release made her feel "afraid."

"I feel really uneasy right now because what if what happened to me and another woman happens to someone else?" she asked.

The judge called Tillman's criminal record "atrocious" before denying the state's request for pre-trial detention.

"If I get any inkling that you have violated your pre-trial release, you will be arrested on a no-bond warrant and you will not get out," Barbour said.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell sent FOX 35 a statement in response to the judge's decision."

After reviewing the facts of this case, our office felt that the release of the defendant was not appropriate, and he presents a danger to our community," the statement reads.

"We argued this point to the Judge and requested pretrial detention. Ultimately, the judge, in her authority, made the decision to issue a bond in the case. Our office is not the final decision maker in matters such as these, and it is important to note that multiple entities are involved in the pursuit of justice, including law enforcement and the judicial branch."

Former chief judge Belvin Perry said judges weigh several factors in making bond decisions, including flight risk, criminal past and evidence in the current case.

"This is a tough case under any circumstances, based on the facts of this case, to grant him bail," Perry said.

Tillman's public defender said she wanted a reasonable bond set."I do not believe that he is a flight risk in this case," she said.