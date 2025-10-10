Man arrested in attempted rape of runner on Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies say

The Brief A 23-year-old Orlando man was arrested months after a woman was choked and attacked while running the Little Econ Trail. Jacoby Vontrell Tillman is charged with attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment. According to the arrest report, detectives say he confessed to wanting "to know what it was like to choke someone out."



A man accused of attacking and attempting to sexually assault a runner on the Little Econ Greenway Trail in July "wanted to know what it was like to choke someone out," according to an arrest affidavit released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacoby Vontrell Tillman, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection with the incident.

What we know:

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was attacked on the Little Econ Greenway Trail near Yates Road shortly before 9 a.m. on July 25.

Investigators allege that the woman was running when Tillman grabbed her from behind, choked her until she lost consciousness, and left her partially undressed.

Bystanders helped the woman and called 911. She was hospitalized with injuries to her eyes, neck, and nose.

Witnesses described the suspect as a slender Black man wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and medium-length dreadlocks. Detectives later located the victim’s clothing nearby and obtained surveillance footage of a man matching that description throwing the items over a fence before entering a nearby home.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if Tillman has prior arrests.

Jacoby Vontell Tillman

The backstory:

Documents show a tipster contacted detectives after recognizing him in surveillance video shared publicly by the sheriff’s office.

The tipster told investigators that Tillman admitted to attacking the woman, saying he "wanted to know what it was like to choke someone out."

The affidavit also states that Tillman’s mother allegedly tried to help him flee the state by arranging a Delta Air Lines flight after the video aired on local news.

What they're saying:

According to the affidavit, detectives said they believe Tillman poses "a threat to the safety of the public."

What's next:

Deputies arrested Tillman and booked him into the Orange County Jail on charges of attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment. He awaits his first appearance before a judge.