County-by-county list: Juneteenth celebrations planned in Central Florida this weekend
Juneteenth is right around the corner! Here is a county-by-county list of events planned this weekend in Central Florida commemorating the end of slavery.
BREVARD COUNTY
- A celebration will take place at Riverfront Park located at 401 Riveredge Boulevard in Cocoa on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be performances by Reflections Band and the Emma Jewel Charter Academy step team. Guest speakers include Mr. Stephon Williams and Dr. Tameka Hobbs. More information available here.
- The third annual Juneteenth celebration will take place at Riverview Park located at 2400 Riverview Drive in Melbourne. Event organizers anticipate the family fun event to be bigger and better this year. It begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, and is slated to end at 5 p.m.
FLAGLER COUNTY
- The African American Cultural Society will host a family-friendly Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 5 p.m. at 4422 U.S. Highway 1 North in Palm Coast. There will be food, music, entertainment, game vendors, jewelry, crafts and more.
LAKE COUNTY
- There will be a Juneteenth festival in Mount Dora on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 6 p.m. at Cauley Lott Park. Guests will learn the deeper meaning of the holiday. The festival will feature live entertainment, food and family activities. Water features will also be available for kids to play on.
MARION COUNTY
- LIBERTY Dental Plan of Florida will be providing free dental kits at a Junteenth celebration in Ocala. It will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street. The free event will also feature networking of vendors, food, entertainment and more, event organizers say.
ORANGE COUNTY
- An inaugural Juneteenth celebration will kick off in Lake Lorna Doone Park in Orlando on Saturday, June 18, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Orlando said the event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid's zone, vendor village and food trucks.
- Bounce houses, food and vendors are just some the festivities planned from the Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Orlando. It will take place at 3214 Orange Center Boulevard on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Black Theater Girl Magic is set to host the 2nd Annual Facets of Freedom Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, Jun 19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to Orlando Weekly. "Enjoy a multi-disciplinary live art experience, incredible food and spirits by Black Owned Food trucks, browse the pop-up market, and take in the culture of the Black Arts Community," the website states. For ticket information, click here.
Mid-Florida Juneteenth Music Fest: Neo-soul artist Chico DeBarge, among others are expected to perform live at the Apopka Amphitheater from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m on Saturday, June 18.
- In Eatonville, the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will host a Juneteenth celebration of freedom event on Sunday, June 19, beginning at 4 p.m. The church's address is 412 E. Kennedy Boulevard. Rev. Jerrold Smith, Rev. Terrell Blair, Rev. Charlie Banks, Rev. Jermaine Reynolds, Bishop Cornell King and the Youth Ministry of MMBC will be in attendance.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
- A celebration of freedom will be held in Kissimmee on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kissimmee Lakefront Park. The event will celebrate African American culture and will have live music, food and craft vendors.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
- In Longwood, there will be a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Reiter Park. It will be the first of its kind for the city. The event will feature live music by Silkee Smoove Band, food trucks, art displays, vendors, and more, according to the event's Facebook post.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
- A free, Juneteenth celebration event will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cypress Park in Daytona Beach. There will be live musical entertainment, children's games, a pound cake contest and more than 100 food and beverage vendors. Read more here.