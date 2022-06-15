Expand / Collapse search

City of Orlando to host inaugural Juneteenth celebration this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - An inaugural Juneteenth celebration will kick off in Lake Lorna Doone Park in Orlando this weekend.

The City of Orlando said the event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid's zone, vendor village and food trucks.

The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 Commissioner Regina I. Hill and District 6 Commissioner Bakari F. Burns will be in attendance.

In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that made Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. 

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.