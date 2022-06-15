City of Orlando to host inaugural Juneteenth celebration this weekend

article

An inaugural Juneteenth celebration will kick off in Lake Lorna Doone Park in Orlando this weekend.

The City of Orlando said the event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid's zone, vendor village and food trucks.

The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 Commissioner Regina I. Hill and District 6 Commissioner Bakari F. Burns will be in attendance.

In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that made Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.