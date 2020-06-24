LIST: COVID-19 testings sites in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Below is a list of pop-up community sites in Orange and Seminole counties where residents can be tested for coronavirus for free. The two counties have seen a surge in people being tested as coronavirus cases in Florida continue to rise.
Patients must bring identification. Patients do not have to exhibit symptoms. Testing is available for ages 18+.
Two free cloth masks will be provided for each individual tested at a Pop-Up Community Site, while supplies last.
*Keep in mind, many testing slots are already filled for certain days.
Seminole County
Thursday, June 25, 2020;
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Lake Mary High School, 655 Longwood Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary (Testing provided by Allied Health, appointments required.)
Friday, June 26, 2020;
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Bentley Elementary School, 2190 S Oregon Avenue, Sanford (Testing provided by Allied Health, appointments required.)
Saturday, June 27, 2020;
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Layer Elementary School, 4201 FL-419, Winter Springs (Testing provided by Allied Health, appointments required.)
Monday, June 29, 2020;
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Lawton Chiles Middle School, 1240 Sanctuary Drive, Oviedo (Testing provided by Allied Health, appointments required, make an appointment here.)
Tuesday, June 30, 2020;
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Lawton Chiles Middle School, 1240 Sanctuary Drive, Oviedo (Testing provided by Allied Health, appointments required, make an appointment here.)
Orange County
Open daily at 9 a.m.: Orange County Convention Center, 5980 Destination Pkwy Orlando, FL 32819
Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: True Health - Southside Health Center, 6101 Lake Ellenor Drive, Suite 105, Orlando, FL 32809
Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Community Health Centers Drive-Through Testing Site in Apopka, 210 E 7th St., Apopka, FL 32703
Monday's and Thursday’s 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Community Health Centers Drive-Through Testing Site in Pine Hills, 840 Mercy Dr, Orlando, FL 32808 (appointment only)
Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: True Health - Lake Underhill Health Center, 5730 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32807
Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Drive-Through Testing Site at Walmart, 5991 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822 (appointment required)
