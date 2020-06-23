As coronavirus cases surge, so does testing across Central Florida

A surge in COVID-19 testing is happening as coronavirus cases continue to jump in the Sunshine State. Nearly 3,300 new cases were reported Tuesday.

Spokespeople from Orange and Seminole counties say they saw a drop off in testing for a while, but that's over now, and people are coming to test sites in droves.

There was a line nearly mile-long outside the Orange County Convention Center testing site on Tuesday. Once again, these sites are seeing a massive influx of people looking to get tested for coronavirus.