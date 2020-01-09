Life-threatening injures to right whale calf likely from propeller; FWC investigates

article

In the past week, right whales have been spotted along the coasts of Central Florida and Georgia, but now there’s a warning to boaters after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) spotted a calf with injuries that could be deadly.

(FWC) shared pictures of the injured one-week-old calf spotted off the coast of Georgia on Wednesday and says the calf was likely struck by a propeller.

“The presence of that blood and the lack of healing suggested to the community that this was a very recently, likely in terms of hours old injury,” said Barb Zoodsma with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Experts say the calf has a gash in the upper jaw that the whale needs to breathe properly. Even if the calf survives from the injury, the whale might not be able to nurse and without food, the calf will die slowly.

Experts say mothers and their claves typically are at or just a few feet below the surface. They suggest people on the water slow down, wear polarized sunglasses and keep a far distance.

Right Whales are one of the most endangered large whales in the ocean with their population at about 400.

“In the last few years we’ve had an unsustainable number of mortalities in the population,” Zoodsma said. “A number of those white whales were dying as a result of fishing gear entanglement and vessel collisions.”

There aren’t plans to rescue the calf at this time experts say because it’s only a week old, it’s really important for the calf to stay with its mother.