Legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden to lie in honor at Florida Capitol museum

The Office of Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Bobby Bowden will lie in honor at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum on Friday.

The legendary former Florida State University (FSU) football head coach passed away Sunday at 91. His son, Terry, confirmed to the Associated Press that his father died at his Tallahassee home surrounded by family.

"It was truly peaceful," Terry Bowden said in a text message to The Associated Press.

Bowden announced earlier this summer that he had a terminal illness. His son later said it was pancreatic cancer.

"I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said at the time. "My wife, Ann, and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden was beloved by Seminoles fans, respected by his peers and throughout his life one of the most accessible stars in college football. FSU had an unmatched run of 14 consecutive seasons (1987-2000) finishing ranked in the top five of The Associated Press college football poll under his leadership.

"Coach Bobby Bowden was a truly great man and legendary Floridian," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Beyond his historic success on the football field, where he built a dominating football program, he prepared his players to be leaders in their communities and his influence on generations of young men can be seen through the great and far-reaching impacts they have made."

The Governor added, "Above all, he lived his life guided by a strong and unwavering faith in God, dedication to his family and service to his community. The legacy he leaves behind is unsurpassed, and may he rest in peace."

Bowden will lie in honor at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum on Friday, August 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to allow the public to pay respects. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

