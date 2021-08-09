Tracking the Tropics: 2 systems developing in the Atlantic

article

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking two systems in the Atlantic.

SYSTEM ONE

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that there is a low-pressure system of showers and thunderstorms located about 150 miles east of Barbados. It is expected to hit environmental conditions that are more conducive for development and is likely to become a tropical depression on Monday while moving west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

They also said that the disturbance is expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Monday night and then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday. It should be near Hispaniola around the middle of the week.

Formation chances reportedly stand at 70 percent over the next two to five days.

SYSTEM TWO

The NHC is also tracking another system of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

They said that development is becoming less likely over the next few days as it moves toward the west, west-southwest at around 10 mph.

Formation chances reportedly stand at 10 percent over the next two days and 20 percent over the next five days.

The peak of hurricane season is still a few weeks away, so you can expect even more storms to develop in the near future.

Saharan dust is still visible across the Atlantic this week, but the coverage is not as high as earlier in the summer.

