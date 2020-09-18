Leesburg Bikefest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

article

The Leesburg Bikefest scheduled for November has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Shipes, CEO of the Leesburg Partnership said, “We needed the Governor to move the state into Level 3 COVID 19 Status before we could move forward with hosting an event of this magnitude. ”

The annual event was tentatively scheduled for November 13-15 after being canceled in April.

Organizers say they hope to now focus on the Spring Leesburg Bikefest set for April 23-25, 2021.

"Two other popular events Balloons on the LakeFront and the Leesburg Craft Beer, Food and Wine Festival have met the same fate and will be brought back in 2021. The holiday event calendar: Christmas Stroll and Christmas Parade are still pending."

The bike event is the latest in a long line of events canceled for 2020. On Thursday, the popular Light Up UCF event was canceled due to COVID concern.