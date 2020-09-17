Light Up UCF holiday event canceled due to COVID-19

article

Light Up UCF, the University of Central Florida's annual holiday event, has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We regret to inform the Orlando community that due to the ongoing public health and safety concerns and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the tough decision has been made to not hold Light Up UCF this year," the website for the event reads.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, employees, partners, and vendors remain our number one priority as we navigate through these times."

Light Up UCF is typically held each year on the UCF campus. The family-friendly event features an ice skating rink, photos with Santa, holiday movie nights, and rides.

The event is one of many that have been canceled in Central Florida due to the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

Annual events such as the Electric Daisy Carnival, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando, and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World will not be taking place in 2020.