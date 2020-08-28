EDC Orlando canceled for 2020
ORLANDO, Fla. - EDC is a popular music festival that brings hundreds of thousands of electronic dance music fans to Orlando.
“You’ll never find a better line up for that kind of music anywhere in the world,” Gibby Gilmore of Orlando said.
The creator of the festival, Pasquale Rotella, broke the news on his Instagram saying:
“While this year has been full of ups and downs, it’s something I’ve found a lot of positivity & excitement in. This extra time to plan is going to allow us to make our 2021 events the best we’ve ever had both creatively & logistically.”
EDC has grown each year it’s been in Orlando. Last year, the festival expanded to three days and organizers added extra stage space at Tinker Field where the event is held. Fans are sad to see it go.
“I hope that festivals and things like that can come back as soon as possible, but again better safe than sorry,” Devin Haughton who is visiting Orlando from Tampa said.
Since coronavirus is still a major concern, they understand.
“Some of the stages, you probably have 50,000 people all standing in the same mass group,” Gilmore said. “All standing next to each other and it’s hard ever really to get more than 6 feet away from people.”
The creator of the event hopes to bring back EDC to Orlando in 2021.
State of 2020 Update👁🗨✨ I hope everyone is staying safe & healthy! As you might have imagined after we moved EDC Las Vegas to May 2021, we will be shifting Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando & Dreamstate SoCal to 2021 as well. While this year has been full of ups and downs, it’s something I’ve found a lot of positivity & excitement in. This extra time to plan is going to allow us to make our 2021 events the best we’ve ever had both creatively & logistically. In the meantime, we will of course continue to keep the vibe alive through InsomniacTV with a bunch of new Livestreams & Rave-A-Thons so stay tuned for those announcements. Keep your heads up & let’s continue to look out for one another. I see a bright & amazing future ahead and can’t wait to be with all of you on the dancefloor once again! ❤️
