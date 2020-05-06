Leesburg Bike Fest rescheduled as coronavirus pandemic continues

article

The Leesburg Bike Fest has been rescheduled, the promoters announced on Wednesday.

They said that instead of having the event in April 2020, they will now have it on November 14 through 15, 2020.

"After much consideration and encouragement from local business, merchants, hoteliers and sponsors we were able to reschedule for November 13-14-15, 2020," Joe Shipes, CEO, Leesburg Partnership said. “We chose this date as to not conflict with other National motorcycle events.”

Final event plans will be subject to CDC guidelines for major events.

As of Wednesday morning, state health officials show that there have been 38,002 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,539. That is an additional 563 cases and 68 deaths reported since Tuesday morning.

