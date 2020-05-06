Truck drivers to be given free meals at Florida rest stop on Thursday

article

To thank truck drivers for the long hours they've put in during the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Trucking Association are coming together to distribute free lunches to truckers on Thursday.

The meals will be given out from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The food is being sponsored by the Florida Trucking Association, Chickfil-A, Publix Super Markets, and Walmart Transportation.

Any professional truck driver can stop by and grab a meal at:

Southbound I-75 Rest Area near Ocala at Mile Marker 346 Marion County, 3 miles south of Exit 350 (State Road 200)

As the coronavirus pandemic contineus, truck drivers are among those workers who are risking their health and working hard to make sure store shelves stay stocked.

RELATED: OUC providing meals for grocery store employees working during pandemic