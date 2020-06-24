Leesburg 4th of July fireworks show will go on

article

Leesburg has decided to hold its 4th of July fireworks show despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Leesburg City Commission voted 3-2 this week to hold the fireworks show at Venetian Gardens on Lake Harris. The event starts at 6 p.m. on July 4.

Event organizers say they have plans to create social distancing during the celebration for spectators and vendors.

“Please you have a responsibility to everybody. Keep the masks on, social distancing and have fun,” said Mayor Elise Dennison, who voted for the fireworks, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Eustis will hold its fireworks celebration on July 3. Groveland will hold two fireworks displays on July 4.

Many cities, including Orlando, Altamonte Springs, and Mount Dora have canceled their annual 4th of July fireworks displays over concerns of large crowds gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state saw its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases with 5,511 being added. The total cases in Florida are now at 109,014.